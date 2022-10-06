ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Alabama, Hendon Hooker and more on SEC teleconference

Tennessee walloped LSU in Baton Rouge last week to set up a colossal showdown of two of the SEC’s three remaining unbeaten teams on Saturday when Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium. The sixth-ranked Vols have lost the past 15 games in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the third-ranked Crimson Tide, and will be looking for its first win against Alabama since Nick Saban took over ahead of the 2007 season. Ahead of the big game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Soccer tries to put brakes on three-game skid with MSU coming to town

After three straight losses, Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) fell out of the nation's top 25 soccer rankings. And the Rebels have the dubious task of trying to right their ship Thursday night when they host Mississippi State (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC). The match is set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

