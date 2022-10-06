Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Heupel talks Alabama, Hendon Hooker and more on SEC teleconference
Tennessee walloped LSU in Baton Rouge last week to set up a colossal showdown of two of the SEC’s three remaining unbeaten teams on Saturday when Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium. The sixth-ranked Vols have lost the past 15 games in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the third-ranked Crimson Tide, and will be looking for its first win against Alabama since Nick Saban took over ahead of the 2007 season. Ahead of the big game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Soccer tries to put brakes on three-game skid with MSU coming to town
After three straight losses, Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) fell out of the nation's top 25 soccer rankings. And the Rebels have the dubious task of trying to right their ship Thursday night when they host Mississippi State (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC). The match is set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network.
What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
Saban talks Hendon Hooker, uptempo offenses on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the seventh SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Tennessee. “This is a great opportunity for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday
Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
2023 four-star Isaac Smith recaps third consecutive Mississippi State game-day visit
247Sports four-star prospect Isaac Smith continues to be a regular visitor to Davis Wade Stadium this fall. During Mississippi State's recent three-game homestand, the 2023 safety from Itawamba AHS was on hand for all three Bulldog victories.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0