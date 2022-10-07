ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intruder Breaks Into Philly Home, Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Philadelphia home and sexually assaulted a teenager.

The man broke into the home on the 2500 block of S. Third Street and walked into a 15-year-old girl's bedroom around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Philadelphia police said.

He began looking through the girl's drawers with a flashlight before sexually assaulting her, police said. When she moved, the man fled the home and was last seen walking south on the 2600 block of S. Hancock Street.

The victim told police that her wallet containing a Visa card was missing.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties, with a medium build, dark curly hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, light “skinny” jeans, and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip by calling 215.686.TIPS (8477) or texting to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

IN THIS ARTICLE
