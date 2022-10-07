ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Cuban priestesses defying religious patriarchy

By ADALBERTO ROQUE, Carlos Batista and Leticia Pineda
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rG0A3_0iPLi1tB00
Aimee Ibanez is one of a growing number of priestesses of the Afro-Cuban Santeria faith /AFP

First, they defied the male dominion over the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion by being secretly ordained. Then, they shocked the patriarchy by performing a ritual long considered the exclusive preserve of men.

Twenty years after first breaking the glass ceiling, Cuba's Santeria priestesses are still battling to claim their place.

The Santeria religion is hundreds of years old -- a mix of beliefs brought to Cuba by Yoruba slaves from West Africa, and Catholicism.

Experts say about 70 percent of Cubans are followers of Santeria.

The first priestesses in five centuries only appeared on the communist island in 2000, when Nidia Aguila de Leon, now 60, and Maria Cuesta, 51, were ordained in secret in Havana.

Today there are several hundred priestesses -- known as iyanifas or "mothers of wisdom" -- in Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuiXF_0iPLi1tB00
The Santeria religion is hundreds of years old -- a mix of beliefs brought to Cuba by Yoruba slaves from West Africa, and Catholicism /AFP

"As a child, I was always told that if I had been a man, I would be a babalao (priest)," Cuesta -- the daughter of a Santeria priest, told AFP.

But for the longest time, the role of women in the church was limited to cleaning and plucking chickens for ceremonies, she said.

Now, "I am the one to kill the hen" for sacrifices, said Cuesta. "I know how to throw the shells" to read the future.

"I know how to do everything, perhaps better than a babalao," she pronounced proudly.

- 'Defend our rights' -

Aimee Ibanez, a 43-year-old pharmacist and fellow priestess, says the role of iyanifas is also to "defend our rights as women."

But their growing presence -- and following -- has not gone unchallenged.

In January 2021, Ibanez and two other priestesses caused an uproar by presiding over a ritual known as the "Letter of the Year," a prophecy of what the new year holds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJbzl_0iPLi1tB00
Female Santeria priestesses are still fighting for general acceptance /AFP

Never before had it been done by a woman, let alone three.

"Many people were opposed" to women conducting the ritual, said Ibanez. "But many were also in favor."

The Yoruba Association of Cuba, the state body representing Santeria, expressed its disgust.

In a statement distributed on social media, the exclusively male association accused the women of acting to "desecrate... our cultural heritage, our religion."

At her house in central Havana that also serves as a temple, Aguila de Leon said that after her participation in the "Letter of the Year" ritual, critics from the Yoruba Association proclaimed the women would suffer death as "divine punishment."

- 'New trends' -

Santeria was born from the heady mix of African religious rites and rituals found in the slave barracks of Cuba.

To be able to practice their religion outside of the barracks with their owners' permission, the slaves linked their own deities to Catholic saints to create the hybrid belief system that still exists today.

In the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba changed from an atheist to a secular state, and the ruling Communist Party started admitting believers into its ranks.

Today, the streets of Havana are replete with people wearing Santeria religious symbols in the form of necklaces or bracelets, with different colors representing different saints.

On the beaches, a stroller will often find offerings in the form of cigars, rum or bird sacrifices.

Politicians, intellectuals and artists frequently evoke the Santeria deities in public.

With the recent explosion of iyanifas in the public eye, the Yoruba Association has had to moderate its position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4rfe_0iPLi1tB00
In the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba changed from an atheist to a secular state, and the ruling Communist Party party started admitting believers in its ranks /AFP

"We have nothing against the new trends that have arrived in our country in recent years, but it is not in the Afro-Cuban traditions" of Santeria to have women priests, its new president Roberto Padron told AFP.

However, iyanifas already existed in Nigeria before the 16th century when the first African slaves arrived in the Americas, Santeria priest and scholar Victor Betancourt said.

And with the cruel treatment of the slaves in their new home, many of the original beliefs were altered, or lost altogether, with the role of women specifically distorted, he said.

Historically, an iyanifa can do anything a babalao does except ordain other priests, insisted Betancourt, the husband of iyanifa Aguila de Leon.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priestess#Patriarchy#Afro Cuban#Cubans
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Cuba
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
AFP

Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing

A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Central Oregonian

FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?

It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
NFL
AFP

Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America

Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. "Heavy rainfall with a risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides to continue across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday," the NHC said.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

U.N. Chief Suggests Rapid Action Force to Help Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that...
WORLD
The Hill

Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint

Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration from Europe to the Americas, according to Religious News Service (RNS).
WORLD
BBC

US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Frances departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal.” He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they wind up in camps he referred to as “lager,” the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps....
WORLD
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy