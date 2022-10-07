Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
WSET
Aaron and Associates Offers Insurance, Financial Planning to Help You Prepare
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Financial managers at Aaron and Associates can help you make sure you're financially set for the future. They offer insurance and financial planning. Emily learns how they can help you prepare for the future.
WSET
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
WSET
New shop brings 3-D printing magic to the Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A unique new store is opening up in Uptown Martinsville on Saturday. The 3-D Shop Uptown, founded by aerospace and design engineers, hopes to make the magic of 3-D printing accessible to the masses through retail, design, production, and education. The 3-D Shop Uptown, located...
WSET
Danville Community College to offer EMT training with reduced tuition rates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center (DATC), will be offering Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, beginning this month. “DCC partnering with DATC to provide this crucial training is just another example of us putting the 'community' back in community...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Four Virginia Communities to Receive Grants to Support Restoration of Brownfield Sites
Grants totaling $847,000 awarded from Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.
WBTM
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital one of four sites to receive brownfield funding for redevelopment
Four sites in Virginia will receive approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. One of those is the site of the former Pioneer Hospital in Patrick County; a Chicago-based company is now in...
WSET
Danville Parks & Recreation warn the public on recent increased vandalism
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Parks and Recreation warn about vandalism in their city parks. Danville parks are asking for the public's help. The recreation said that on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. a vehicle moved barricades that were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for line marking. The...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
wallstreetwindow.com
Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WSET
'VA Skates Free:' Roller skate across Virginia to celebrate Natl. Roller Skating Month
(WSET) — You can skate for free this month across Virginia in honor of National Roller Skating Month. There will be statewide free skating days at your local rink throughout the month of October:. FunQuest, Lynchburg. October 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firehouse Skate, Vinton. October 20, 6:30 to...
wakg.com
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
WSET
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
WSET
Pedestrian hit by car in Campbell Co. was drunk: Police
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday night a driver was heading south on U-29 when a pedestrian was hit, Virginia State Police said. VSP said the pedestrian admitted to being drunk when he was hit. VSP said more help arrived on scene and he was taken to...
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
