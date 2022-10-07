ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

wallstreetwindow.com

Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson

Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

New shop brings 3-D printing magic to the Martinsville community

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A unique new store is opening up in Uptown Martinsville on Saturday. The 3-D Shop Uptown, founded by aerospace and design engineers, hopes to make the magic of 3-D printing accessible to the masses through retail, design, production, and education. The 3-D Shop Uptown, located...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Community College to offer EMT training with reduced tuition rates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) in partnership with the Danville Area Training Center (DATC), will be offering Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, beginning this month. “DCC partnering with DATC to provide this crucial training is just another example of us putting the 'community' back in community...
DANVILLE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Four Virginia Communities to Receive Grants to Support Restoration of Brownfield Sites

Grants totaling $847,000 awarded from Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event

The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
DANVILLE, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
Cadrene Heslop

Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates

Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Pedestrian hit by car in Campbell Co. was drunk: Police

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday night a driver was heading south on U-29 when a pedestrian was hit, Virginia State Police said. VSP said the pedestrian admitted to being drunk when he was hit. VSP said more help arrived on scene and he was taken to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

