David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Mike Gundy Says He Interviewed With Buccaneers Three Times in 2011
View the original article to see embedded media. In many ways, Mike Gundy seems like the prototypical college football coach. But it turns out he once considered a jump to the NFL. Amid an impressive 6-0 start at Oklahoma State this season, the Cowboys coach told the media on Monday...
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
Diontae Johnson Tells Steelers Critics ‘Come Play’
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a concerning start, falling to 1-4 after a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. After a disappointing start to the season, fans and former players are beginning to share their thoughts. Which, as you can imagine, aren't pleasant responses. "Mike Tomlin is...
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
If the Mariners and Seahawks play at the same time next Sunday, I know what I’m watching
After a 39-32 loss at New Orleans on Sunday, the Seahawks continued their trend of going back and forth this season, showing promising glimpses, albeit with too many glitches to take them too seriously as NFL playoff contenders. I thought their defense would be adequate and was intrigued about the...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I was disappointed that the Raiders waived Tyron...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Chiefs
HENDERSON, Nev.--Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke here at the team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders understand that after a slow 0-3 start, they can ride the momentum of a victory last week versus AFC...
Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and they'll look to continue their winning ways on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the week, Kansas City has dealt with some players popping up on the club's injury...
Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision
The Chargers came away with their third win of the season Sunday in Cleveland when the defeated the Browns 30-28 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Chargers' second win in two weeks didn't come without a flair for the dramatic. It's well documented that Brandon Staley is among the most aggressive...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Got a Deshaun Watson jersey? Then the Houston Texans have a deal for you
The Houston Texans are offering fans with Deshaun Watson jerseys the chance to trade them in for a new jersey of another player. But fans are still going to have to fork over some cash. After trading in the Watson jersey you’ll get 44% off your next one. The...
Bears Activate Receiver N’Keal Harry from IR
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears will have a new pass target for Justin Fields on Thursday night at Soldier Field. N'Keal Harry was activated Monday afternoon from injured reserve after going through practice last week. If they could do it on Monday, it goes without...
Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss
After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.
Panthers Haven’t Held Trade Talks for Christian McCaffrey, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. There is uncertainty in Carolina, where the Panthers are starting a new era after the firing of coach Matt Rhule. Naturally, NFL observers were quick to wonder whether Carolina might enter rebuilding mode. Many pundits and fans began speculating online as to potential trades involving star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Rams Coach Sean McVay: QB Matthew Stafford ‘Needs More Help’
The Los Angeles Rams continued what looks to be a Super Bowl hangover on Sunday, as they dropped to 2-3 after a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was responsible for all three of LA's turnovers against a ferocious Dallas defense. But coach Sean McVay isn't putting blame on Stafford, admitting that the offensive line and offense as a whole needs to do more to help the veteran signal-caller.
‘Heartbreaking’: Rashaad Penny out for Seahawks’ season (again), surgery for broken leg
Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.
