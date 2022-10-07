ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Mostly dry and sunny weekend weather for Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another quiet evening across Central Florida. A slight breezy coming from the NE at 5-10 mph will calm down headed into the overnight hours. Low temperatures drop down into the mid to upper 60s across the area. Flood issues remain a concern across Central Florida. Flooding will be a major at St. Johns River above Lake Harney, near Deland, near Geneva, and at Astor.
ORLANDO, FL

