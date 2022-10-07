ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Draconid meteor shower to put on a show in the night sky

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDFJV_0iPLg8ZC00

Skygazers are set to catch a glimpse of celestial fireworks on Saturday night as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.

The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on October 8 in the afternoon but the best time to see it will be in the evening, just after sunset.

Named after the constellation of Draco the dragon, the Draconids take place every year and are one of the two meteor showers to light up the skies in October.

The streaks spawn from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which orbits around the sun for six-and-a-half years.

Tania de Sales Marques, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: “The Draconids are a short-lived meteor shower that is active from 6-10 October and is expected to peak at around 2pm UK time with a maximum rate of 10 meteors per hour.

“Draco will be at its highest point in the sky after sunset on the 8th, in the direction of North, however, the full moon will also be up, brightening up the sky and making it hard to spot fainter meteors.”

The meteor shower will be visible with the naked eye, but skygazers will need to let their eyes adjust to the darkness.

Ms de Sales Marques told PA: “Like with any other skywatching activity, make sure to have an unobstructed view of the sky, as far away from sources of light as possible.

“Remember to dress warmly now that the evenings are colder and wait about 15-20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark before looking out for meteors.”

The Draconids will remain visible until October 10.

A second meteor shower, the Orionids, will also take place later this month, peaking on October 21.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers
WOMI Owensboro

Seven Meteor Showers Will Light Up The Sky Over Indiana & Kentucky This October

The night sky will be putting on an incredible show for stargazers in the month of October. There will be a total of seven meteor showers lighting up the night sky all across the Northern Hemisphere this month. The Full Hunter's Moon happening on October 9th will create quite a bit of light, making it a bit more difficult to see some of the shooting stars, but as the month rolls on, and the moon wanes, darkening the night sky, you will want to be sure that you look up.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Sunday evening will be best time to view Draconid meteor shower

MIAMI - If you were planning to enjoy a vibrant meteor shower this weekend, mother nature may have different plans for you.  The annual Draconid Meteor Shower will be at its peak this Sunday, October 9th.   The forecast for South Florida does not look cooperative though.  Clouds & showers are expected just as the best viewing, Saturday evening, arrives and if that isn't enough to hide the shower, the Full Hunter's Moon arrives on Sunday to help drown out the brightness. The Draconids are not nearly as spectacular as the Perseids in August, but if you could see them this year,...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this month

Through October, you’ll have the chance to catch one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year: the Orionid meteor shower. If you have a free evening when the skies are clear and you can get to a location with minimal light pollution, then look up, and you might catch the beautiful streak of a meteor shooting overhead.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Thrillist

The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend

The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
ASTRONOMY
NJ.com

Full October moon to glow in sky this weekend, followed by November lunar eclipse

The full “hunter’s moon” of October 2022 will be glowing in the night sky this weekend, making it the first full moon of the autumn season. The October moon will be 98% illuminated on Saturday, Oct. 8, and will officially reach its fullest phase at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The moon will also be 100% full on Monday night, Oct. 10, according to MoonGiant.com.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
ASTRONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy