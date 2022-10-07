ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Bay News 9

Tierra Verde launches 'Island helping Island' for Ian relief

TIERRA VERDE, Fla — The island of Tierra Verde was expecting to get slammed by Hurricane Ian, but since they were spared residents are focused on helping those devastated by the storm. What You Need To Know. 'Island helping Island' is a donation drive taking place in Tierra Verde.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
Bay News 9

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock

Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Bay News 9

Clearwater couple impacted by Alzheimer's disease

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held on Saturday, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. What You Need To Know. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Police looking for gunman that killed one, injured six

Tampa Police are searching for a gunman responsible for killing one man and injuring six others. Authorities said it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of Lit Cigar and Martini Lounge in Tampa. What You Need To Know. Tampa Police are looking for the gunman responsible for killing one...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Demonstrators rally against Iranian government in downtown Tampa

Demonstrations are sprouting up around the world against the Iranian government following the death of a young woman who was killed while in custody by the country’s morality police. What You Need To Know. Demonstrators rallied against the Iranian government in Tampa. It’s centered around a woman who was...
TAMPA, FL

