Bay News 9
Tierra Verde launches 'Island helping Island' for Ian relief
TIERRA VERDE, Fla — The island of Tierra Verde was expecting to get slammed by Hurricane Ian, but since they were spared residents are focused on helping those devastated by the storm. What You Need To Know. 'Island helping Island' is a donation drive taking place in Tierra Verde.
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
Bay News 9
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
Bay News 9
Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock
Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County extends state of local emergency due to Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order on Saturday extending a state of local emergency underauthority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, according to county officials. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24...
Bay News 9
Berkeley Prep Coach Kirwan rises from the ashes with a new lease in life
TAMPA, Fla. — The days are long. The practices sometimes tedious. But Berkeley Prep Buccaneers assistant coach Andre Kirwan keeps coming back for more. “Each year that you keep saying maybe it’s my time to go, somebody just captures your heart,” he said. Losing a good portion...
Bay News 9
Clearwater couple impacted by Alzheimer's disease
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held on Saturday, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. What You Need To Know. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise...
Bay News 9
Tampa Police looking for gunman that killed one, injured six
Tampa Police are searching for a gunman responsible for killing one man and injuring six others. Authorities said it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of Lit Cigar and Martini Lounge in Tampa. What You Need To Know. Tampa Police are looking for the gunman responsible for killing one...
Bay News 9
Re-trial for Ruskin ice cream truck driver accused of double-murder starts Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — The re-trial of Michael Keetley, known as “The Ice Cream Man” in his Ruskin neighborhood is set to start Monday with jury selection. The re-trial of Michael Keetley, known as “The Ice Cream Man” in his Ruskin neighborhood is set to start Monday with jury selection.
Bay News 9
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
Bay News 9
Judge strikes down Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum
TAMPA, Fla. — A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum, which was due to appear on the November 8 ballot. A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum. It was due to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot,...
Bay News 9
Demonstrators rally against Iranian government in downtown Tampa
Demonstrations are sprouting up around the world against the Iranian government following the death of a young woman who was killed while in custody by the country’s morality police. What You Need To Know. Demonstrators rallied against the Iranian government in Tampa. It’s centered around a woman who was...
