WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
WDAM-TV
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
WDAM-TV
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department issued multiple charges against a suspect in a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, Chance Fabian Jones is charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of aggravated domestic violence with a firearm, and one count of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joslin Napier.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
wtva.com
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
WDAM-TV
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59. Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips. They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles. Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer...
WTOK-TV
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
