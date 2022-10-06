Just over a month after the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 booster, only 6% of eligible Minnesotans have received the extra dose. “Of course we always wish vaccine uptake was faster and people were clamoring to get vaccinated but I think we’re going to see the 6% rise,” said Jennifer Heath, a vaccine and preventable disease supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health. “We’ve got to give it a few more weeks before we say uptake is too slow.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO