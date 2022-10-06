ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Cadrene Heslop

Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution

State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
Booster uptake remains low in Minnesota a month after approval

Just over a month after the FDA approved an updated COVID-19 booster, only 6% of eligible Minnesotans have received the extra dose. “Of course we always wish vaccine uptake was faster and people were clamoring to get vaccinated but I think we’re going to see the 6% rise,” said Jennifer Heath, a vaccine and preventable disease supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health. “We’ve got to give it a few more weeks before we say uptake is too slow.”
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver's License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
Autonomous On-Demand Transit Comes to Rural Minnesota

Autonomous transit has come to rural Minnesota, supplementing local transportation options. The service in the small northern city of Grand Rapids, known as goMARTI (Minnesota’s Autonomous Rural Transit Initiative), will run for 18 months and include an area across 17 square miles with some 70 pickup and drop-off locations. Five ADA-compliant Toyota Sienna vans will be used for the service and will all include an onboard safety driver.
Eden Prairie Cybersecurity Firm Arctic Wolf Lands $401M in Financing

It’s been a good week to work in cybersecurity. On Thursday, Eden Prairie-based cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf announced it has closed on $401 million worth of “convertible notes.” They’re essentially loans that investors can later convert into company stock. The news came one day after fellow Minnesota cyber defense firm NetSPI announced a whopping $410 million raise.
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID

With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Lessons Learned: Minnetonka's Ongoing Reparations Work

David Miller was 10 years old when he first became aware of the uncomfortable truth about Minnetonka, the 76-year-old moccasin company his grandfather built. “I remember working at the Minnesota State Fair and having members of the American Indian Movement all over our booth at the Grandstand.” The company added a “Not Indian Made” sticker on their products’ soles.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system

The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
"Save Our Sherco" Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
