Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Texans make the case for why voting matters
TX – The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like John R., Rosie E. and others for asking us if every vote matters in Texas elections. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates via text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
KSAT 12
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash
Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
KSAT 12
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story includes information that originally ran with our voter guide earlier this year. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote to be able to...
KSAT 12
South Texas man sentenced after 250 kilos of liquid meth found in gas tank
A South Texas man has been sentenced to prison after 250 kilograms of liquid meth was found hidden in his gas tank. Federal officials on Wednesday said Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was ordered to serve 120 months in federal prison as he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
At Houston youth summit, young conservatives weary of GOP infighting
HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw wants a new Reagan revolution — a return to the 1980s-era Republican Party pillars of small government, low taxes and less welfare that he says have been crowded out by infighting in recent years. The yearning for an earlier era was made...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Award-Winning Fair Food, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some...
KSAT 12
Riddikulus: Texas neighbor responds to Harry Potter Halloween decor with Voldemort inflatable
MCALLEN, Texas – A Texas woman got ready for Halloween with some Harry Potter decor, but her neighbor’s reaction triggered a now-viral TikTok. Mariel Vara set up the wizarding trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, in her front yard on Sept. 28. The next day, however,...
Comments / 0