Garner, NC

WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, NC
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Garner, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded areas outside of apartment units after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Dog attacks husband and wife, bites Rocky Mount officer

ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager

CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

