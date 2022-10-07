Read full article on original website
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
The family of the man who was killed, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, says he was having a mental health crisis.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
The Wake County District Attorney announced the Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man in May won't face prosecution.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Two elderly neighbors of the woman who owns the dog suffered "severe" injuries. A police officer was also bitten by the dog, officials said.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
The victim was shot in the 1900 block of Cheek Road in Durham on Friday night.
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded areas outside of apartment units after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived,...
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When they arrived, officers saw a pitbull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
The man backed his car into two Raleigh police cars, a press release said. The patrol cars were damaged but no officers were injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning. Police say they arrested a man, a woman and a teenager after...
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
DURHAM, N.C. — Karizma Mebane had her whole life ahead of her. “I just wanted everyone to know that she touched so many people’s lives,” said stepsister Chanaqua Spencer. “And, that smile and that genuine heart always got everyone. “That’s what drew everyone to her. “...
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
