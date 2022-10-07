ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.

The email, from Clarence Superintendent of Schools Matt Frahm, informs parents that the school "will have counselors, psychologists, and social workers available to provide support tomorrow (Friday)."

Frahm additionally asks parents to "listen carefully to your child and help them through their reactions and feelings if they are struggling." A link to a guide that offers advice on how to help children cope after a traumatic event, was also attached to the email.

An investigation into the shootings is still underway - 7News will continue to keep you updated as more information is revealed.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

