Cicero, NY

CRUSHING IT: Griffin’s Guardians fundraiser is Oct. 22-23 in Cicero

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
Kevin Toms poses with his grandmother at last year’s Can Crush Cancer event.

CICERO — If the bottles and cans from your summer cookouts have piled up in your garage, don’t recycle them just yet: Can Crush Cancer, a fundraiser for Cicero-based pediatric cancer nonprofit Griffin’s Guardians, returns Oct. 22 and 23.

This is the third year Kevin Toms, now 15, has organized a bottle and can drive in memory of his best friend, Griffin Engle.

Kevin Toms is honoring his late friend Griffin Engle by holding a bottle and can drive to support Griffin’s Guardians.

Griffin passed away Sept. 12, 2014, after battling a rare brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. He was 7 years old.

Erin Engle, Griffin’s mother, commended Kevin for his efforts.

“From the inception of our charity, we have always stressed the importance and desire to have our youth be an intricate piece to the organization,” she said. “Kevin Toms is an example of our youth, pulling people together to make a difference with his Can Crush Cancer fundraiser. Through his fundraiser he is bringing a community together to fight against pediatric cancer but he is also honoring his best friend, Griffin, and carrying on his legacy.”

The first two Can Crush Cancer drives took place in September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s event is in October to accommodate the Toms and Engle families’ busy soccer and academic schedules. Kori Toms and Grace Engle — the older sisters of Kevin and Griffin — are both graduating seniors.

The Toms family is no stranger to fundraising for Griffin’s Guardians. Kevin’s older brother, Kyle, helped raise money for an electric toy car to replace a wheelchair for pediatric cancer patients at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“It’s definitely a family affair,” said Lori Lake-Toms, Kevin’s mother.

Rita Griffin, grandmother of Griffin Engle, poses with Griffin’s best friend, Kevin Toms.

Rita Griffin, mother to Erin Engle and grandmother to Griffin Engle, can attest to that.

“We’re very thankful to the Toms [children]. What great parents they have to get their kids to this level at such a young age. They’re driven to help others,” she said.

Rita Griffin said she has fond memories of Kevin and Griffin playing as little kids.

“Kevin and Griff were the best of friends. They were just two peas in a pod. They were just fun to watch,” she said.

While it is bittersweet seeing her late grandson’s best friend go from a little boy to a young man, Rita expressed her gratitude to Kevin and his family for supporting the cause.

“He’s tall and he’s handsome and he’s fun — and Griff would have been the same way,” Rita Griffin said. “I taught for 30 years, and I know child development. Teenagers are usually pretty self-absorbed and like to be all about them, but not this family. They’re just a very giving family.”

Kevin’s first two years of Can Crush Cancer have netted over $7,700. His goal this year is to bring the total to $10,000.

“He’s close,” said Lake-Toms. “By the time he graduates, [he wants to raise] $20,000.”

Rita said she will be promoting Kevin’s fundraiser in her social circle.

“I have a lot of friends and I’ll be putting it out there to either bring him cans or bring him cash. I’m going to help him get there,” she said.

One donor showed up to last year’s event with a copy of the Star-Review article about Kevin’s fundraiser in hand.

“There was a guy who pulled up in a truck and asked, ‘Where’s the boy? I want to meet him,’” Lake-Toms recalled.

The man handed Kevin $100 for the cause.

Last year, a reader saw the Star-Review’s article about Kevin Toms’ Can Crush Cancer fundraiser and was inspired to donate $100.

“He doesn’t give up and he just keeps plugging along. It helps him, I think, to get through his loss,” Rita said. “As young as they were, they were the best of buds. Forever is hard for adults to take care of, so for children it must be so hard to understand.”

Lake-Toms credited her son’s creativity and tenacity for the ongoing success of Can Crush Cancer. He has filmed a video to promote the fundraiser and is working with Griffin’s Guardians on expanding digital payment options.

“I just don’t know of anyone else who can do that, especially a 14-year-old kid,” she said.

If you don’t have any returnables to donate, you can still contribute to the cause. Flat-fee donations of $13 or $23 — Griffin’s and Kevin’s jersey numbers, respectively — are accepted as well.

Everyone who donates will have a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. Last year’s winner donated their prize back to Griffin’s Guardians, Lake-Toms said.

Drop off your bottles and cans between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at Griffin’s Guardians, located at 8116 Brewerton Road, Cicero. For more information, visit griffinsguardians.org/can-crush-cancer.html.

Cicero-North Syracuse soccer players volunteer at Can Crush Cancer.

City
Cicero, NY
Kevin Toms
Cicero
