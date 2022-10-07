ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bulldogs need new leaders to step up after UCONN loss

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

All topics include:

  • 49ers recipie for success
  • Concerns with Rams offense
  • Bills impressive comeback win
  • Raiders breakthrough, Carr running for 1st downs
  • More Mahomes magic
  • Tua + NFL concussions
  • Bulldogs loss at UCONN + need for leaders

