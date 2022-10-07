QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bulldogs need new leaders to step up after UCONN loss

BOISE, Idaho – Fresno State fell to 1-4 on the season and opened conference play 0-1 with a 40-20 loss to Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MW) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday night. Boise State scored the first touchdown of the game, but Malachi Langley flipped the field with his second career interception to set up the Bulldog offense in Bronco territory. Logan Fife responded with a one-yard rush for his first career rushing touchdown. The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter. The Bulldog offense held Boise State to field goals on its next two scoring drives, as the Broncos took a 13-7 lead before Nikko Remigio ran one in from five yards out to put Fresno State up 14-13.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO