BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO