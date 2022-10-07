ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Stars draw Shelbyville in sectional opener

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL football statistics

FOOTBALL STATISTICS (8 games) BNL – First downs 93 (53 by run, 32 by pass, 8 by penalty); Rushing 258-1,349 (168.6 per game, 5.2 per carry); Passing 76-175-3-1,094 (136.8 per game, 43.4 percent); Fumbles 6 (lost 2); Penalties 57-507 Opp. – First downs 103 (58 by run, 37 by...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars pull back on reins, gallop forward out of sectional

BEDFORD – Every instinct, every electrical impulse crackling from the brain to the legs screams for speed. Run faster. During a distance race, five thousand kilometers of hills and heartache, that would be wrong. Bedford North Lawrence pulled back on the reins, normally the signal for a horse to...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, IN
City
Seymour, IN
Jennings County, IN
Sports
Bedford, IN
Sports
City
Bedford, IN
City
Albany, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
New Albany, IN
Sports
wbiw.com

BNL Marching Stars qualify for State Finals

BEDFORD – On Saturday October 8th, the Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars traveled to Jasper, IN, to perform their show, “Through the Clouds,” in the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims in hopes of qualifying to compete in the State Finals for marching bands. The Marching Stars had a successful...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnl#Sectional
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?

Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy