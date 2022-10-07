Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Stars draw Shelbyville in sectional opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.
wbiw.com
BNL football statistics
FOOTBALL STATISTICS (8 games) BNL – First downs 93 (53 by run, 32 by pass, 8 by penalty); Rushing 258-1,349 (168.6 per game, 5.2 per carry); Passing 76-175-3-1,094 (136.8 per game, 43.4 percent); Fumbles 6 (lost 2); Penalties 57-507 Opp. – First downs 103 (58 by run, 37 by...
wbiw.com
Stars pull back on reins, gallop forward out of sectional
BEDFORD – Every instinct, every electrical impulse crackling from the brain to the legs screams for speed. Run faster. During a distance race, five thousand kilometers of hills and heartache, that would be wrong. Bedford North Lawrence pulled back on the reins, normally the signal for a horse to...
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
BNL Marching Stars qualify for State Finals
BEDFORD – On Saturday October 8th, the Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars traveled to Jasper, IN, to perform their show, “Through the Clouds,” in the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims in hopes of qualifying to compete in the State Finals for marching bands. The Marching Stars had a successful...
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
Wave 3
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ACC Starting Quarterback "Didn't Make The Trip" For Game This Weekend
Louisville will be without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham this Saturday when it faces Virginia. Cunningham didn't travel to Virginia with the rest of the team due to concussion-like symptoms, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. This injury was sustained against Boston College last week. This is a crushing blow to...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
FOX Sports
Bruce Feldman updates the head coaching situations at Louisville and Wisconsin | Big Noon Kickoff
Bruce Feldman provides coaching updates for the Louisville Cardinal and the Wisconsin Badgers. Is Scott Satterfield on the hot seat? Will Jim Leonhard get the bump up from interim head coach?
Scott Satterfield Not Paying Attention to Outside Noise Surrounding Louisville
A lot of negativity was surrounding the Cardinals heading into their matchup at Virginia. Their head coach was not concerned with any of it.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Comments / 0