kotatv.com
Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had another rough outing Sunday as they gave up six goals in their loss to Colorado Christian. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from an eventful first half.
newscenter1.tv
Tootsie the Coyote: South Dakota’s accidental mascot
GALLENA, S.D. – South Dakota’s state animal was declared to be the coyote in 1949. Unlike most state animals this wasn’t because of the species, but because of one individual creature: Tootsie the Coyote. One Ollie Wiswell stumbled upon an abandoned coyote pup near Custer State Park...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
kotatv.com
Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines volleyball team didn’t come away with a win Saturday afternoon, but the Hardrockers were able to give the 19th-ranked team in the nation a worthy battle. Ben Burns has the highlights.
hubcityradio.com
In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
Black Hills Pioneer
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
kotatv.com
Celebrating the gift of archery at Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some things that come to mind when hearing the word ‘sport’ are football, basketball, or hockey but an often-forgotten sport is archery. Originally archery was used as a way for Native Americans to hunt for food. The traditional sport has now evolved into various categories, such as target archery, Olympic archery, field archery and so much more.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
kbhbradio.com
Becoming a Veterinarian: A journey of a thousand steps began on the Crow Creek Reservation
BROOKINGS, SD – Traelene Fallis, a first-year student in the South Dakota State University professional program in veterinary medicine, is pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian to give back to those in her community. Originally from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe reservation in Fort Thompson on the Missouri...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
dakotanewsnow.com
JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dominates USD in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year after South Dakota stunned South Dakota State on a hail mary on the final play of regulation to win, there were no miracles this time for the Coyotes. The arch rival Jackrabbits left no room for it. Behind a punishing defense that...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
dakotanewsnow.com
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Volante
Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU
In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
gowatertown.net
Man sustains minor injuries in crash west of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man had minor injuries in a single vehicle crash nine miles west of Watertown over the weekend. The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of 445th Avenue and 168th Street. The 67 year-old man was eastbound when the pickup went into the ditch and...
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
