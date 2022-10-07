ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had another rough outing Sunday as they gave up six goals in their loss to Colorado Christian. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from an eventful first half.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Tootsie the Coyote: South Dakota’s accidental mascot

GALLENA, S.D. – South Dakota’s state animal was declared to be the coyote in 1949. Unlike most state animals this wasn’t because of the species, but because of one individual creature: Tootsie the Coyote. One Ollie Wiswell stumbled upon an abandoned coyote pup near Custer State Park...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
kotatv.com

Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines volleyball team didn’t come away with a win Saturday afternoon, but the Hardrockers were able to give the 19th-ranked team in the nation a worthy battle. Ben Burns has the highlights.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
POLITICS
Black Hills Pioneer

842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kotatv.com

Celebrating the gift of archery at Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some things that come to mind when hearing the word ‘sport’ are football, basketball, or hockey but an often-forgotten sport is archery. Originally archery was used as a way for Native Americans to hunt for food. The traditional sport has now evolved into various categories, such as target archery, Olympic archery, field archery and so much more.
LIFESTYLE
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dominates USD in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year after South Dakota stunned South Dakota State on a hail mary on the final play of regulation to win, there were no miracles this time for the Coyotes. The arch rival Jackrabbits left no room for it. Behind a punishing defense that...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kotatv.com

Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Volante

Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU

In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
VERMILLION, SD
gowatertown.net

Man sustains minor injuries in crash west of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man had minor injuries in a single vehicle crash nine miles west of Watertown over the weekend. The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of 445th Avenue and 168th Street. The 67 year-old man was eastbound when the pickup went into the ditch and...
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
RAPID CITY, SD

