ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday

MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Point, AL
Center Point, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested for arson in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Violent Crime#Center Point Parkway#The Apple App Store And
wbrc.com

Man suspected in Hoover burglary wanted in several states for similar crimes

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives and investigators said they used physical evidence to forensically link a suspect to a home burglary in the Greystone community. On February 7, 2021, officers said a Greystone homeowner heard an intruder attempting to break in by shattering a window with a crowbar. The homeowner called Hoover Police which caused the suspect to take off.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department arrested a juvenile who allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday evening. According to APD, officers arrived to the 400 block of W. 29th Street on calls of a gunshot victim at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, an officer found Christian Toyer, 20, of Anniston lying in the […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
AL.com

Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home

A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigate body found in burning car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a burning car Sunday night in Ensley. Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 3200 Block of Avenue S to investigate reports of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot. They...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Midfield shooting

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Glenn Antonio King was shot on the 900 block of 5th Avenue around 12:11 p.m. on October 9. King was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.
MIDFIELD, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy