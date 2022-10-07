Read full article on original website
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting father and father’s friend to death
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a double murder that happened in Tuscaloosa on October 8. Not only did authorities speak out for the first time on October 10 about the double murder, but so did one of the victims’ niece. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a home on 20th Street, according to investigators. The alleged murders turned out to be Tuscaloosa County’s fourth double murder of the year.
34-year-old ID’d as man found shot to death in Midfield neighborhood
Man arrested for arson in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
Man suspected in Hoover burglary wanted in several states for similar crimes
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives and investigators said they used physical evidence to forensically link a suspect to a home burglary in the Greystone community. On February 7, 2021, officers said a Greystone homeowner heard an intruder attempting to break in by shattering a window with a crowbar. The homeowner called Hoover Police which caused the suspect to take off.
Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department arrested a juvenile who allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday evening. According to APD, officers arrived to the 400 block of W. 29th Street on calls of a gunshot victim at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, an officer found Christian Toyer, 20, of Anniston lying in the […]
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers responded to a […]
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
Birmingham PD investigate body found in burning car
1 killed in Midfield shooting
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
Suspect in custody after two men shot dead in Tuscaloosa Saturday night
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
