Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews
Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
2022 Fall Gallery Walk in downtown Iowa City promotes local art and business
On a cool autumn Friday evening, people streamed through the retail stores in downtown Iowa City to shop and observe pieces of artwork for the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk on Oct. 7. The event started in the early 1990s, and the gallery walk has become one of Iowa City’s longest-running programs. Three walks take place throughout each year during summer, spring, and fall.
KCRG.com
17 residents displaced after Coralville fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
UI student takes love for tennis to raise money for stroke awareness
University of Iowa students and Iowa City residents hit groundstrokes in the event to raise money for “Groundstrokes for Strokes” from Oct. 7-9. Second-year UI medical student Chirayu Shukla organized the tennis philanthropy event to raise money for stroke research in honor of his grandmother who suffered from a stroke.
KCRG.com
Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services starts its coat, gloves, and hats donation drive this week through October 31st. It was something Zayn Watson-Pierce has been thinking about a lot this fall as temperatures start to drop. “I’m worried about where I am going to sleep, the...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Daily Iowan
Students find ways to cope and support families after Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, University of Iowa students from Florida have been dealing with the aftermath by supporting their families from afar. Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida and the Gulf Coast on Sept. 28, leaving power outages, severe property damage, and injuries and deaths in its wake. The hurricane also affected areas in North and South Carolina and Cuba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Running should not threaten safety
I’ve been an avid runner since the 7th grade. From cross country and track to running half marathons with my dad, I’ve always had a love for this sport. Throughout my experience in the running world, there are differences I’ve noticed between male and female runners — especially the privilege male runners have.
Daily Iowan
Trials and triumphs: Jammie Bradshaw’s path to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy
Veteran, breast cancer survivor, and mother of four, Jammie Bradshaw hopes to continue serving the public and make Johnson County stronger. She will run as a Republican for one of two open seats for Johnson County Supervisor. Grace Smith, Photojournalist. Jammie Bradshaw and her husband, James Bradshaw, ride in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 10th, 2022
Reporters Ethan Brander, Johnny Valtman, and Samuel Heyn give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch to find out more on Iowa City Oktoberfest, reproductive rights march, and latest in Iowa sports!. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
who13.com
Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District sees high special education balance deficit, requests additional aid
After reporting a high deficit in the special education balance for the 2021-22 academic year, the Iowa City Community School District is seeking additional aid with approval from the school board. The board of directors approved the request to seek additional growth and aid at the Sept. 27 school board...
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
Comments / 0