ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews

Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

2022 Fall Gallery Walk in downtown Iowa City promotes local art and business

On a cool autumn Friday evening, people streamed through the retail stores in downtown Iowa City to shop and observe pieces of artwork for the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk on Oct. 7. The event started in the early 1990s, and the gallery walk has become one of Iowa City’s longest-running programs. Three walks take place throughout each year during summer, spring, and fall.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

17 residents displaced after Coralville fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours. A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street. Businesses including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Cars
Iowa City, IA
Cars
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student takes love for tennis to raise money for stroke awareness

University of Iowa students and Iowa City residents hit groundstrokes in the event to raise money for “Groundstrokes for Strokes” from Oct. 7-9. Second-year UI medical student Chirayu Shukla organized the tennis philanthropy event to raise money for stroke research in honor of his grandmother who suffered from a stroke.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Students find ways to cope and support families after Hurricane Ian

Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, University of Iowa students from Florida have been dealing with the aftermath by supporting their families from afar. Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida and the Gulf Coast on Sept. 28, leaving power outages, severe property damage, and injuries and deaths in its wake. The hurricane also affected areas in North and South Carolina and Cuba.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The University Of Iowa#The Bike Library
ourquadcities.com

Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee

Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Running should not threaten safety

I’ve been an avid runner since the 7th grade. From cross country and track to running half marathons with my dad, I’ve always had a love for this sport. Throughout my experience in the running world, there are differences I’ve noticed between male and female runners — especially the privilege male runners have.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
KCJJ

Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest

An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: Monday, October 10th, 2022

Reporters Ethan Brander, Johnny Valtman, and Samuel Heyn give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch to find out more on Iowa City Oktoberfest, reproductive rights march, and latest in Iowa sports!. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks

A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
CORALVILLE, IA
who13.com

Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy