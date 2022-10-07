ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Municipal Utilities Receives Recognition For System Sustainability & Safety Record

COLUMBUS, OH: The Village of Montpelier was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. Montpelier Municipal Utilities received an AMP System Sustainability Honorable Mention in recognition of the Henry Street Substation Improvements. The project involved the replacement of the village’s...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive

ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)

Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Short October Session

The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, October 3rd at 7:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before moving to approve the minutes for the previous meeting. Council then discussed the following items. A reminder that the election will be taking place on November 8th....
LYONS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves October 2-8 As Public Power Week

APPROVING RESOLUTION … Bryan Board of Public Affairs members, left to right, Tom Sprow, Karen Ford, Dick Long, Annette Schreiner, and Jim Salsbury approve of resolution 40, making October 2-8 Public Power Week. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting of October 4 began...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Weber (1946-2022)

Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football

EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold @ Swanton Football

SWANTON – Archbold rolled up 450 yards of total offense led by Carson Dominique’s 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 42 -14 win. Kamon Molina topped the Swanton offense with 142 yards on the ground including an 84-yard TD scamper in the third quarter. UP NEXT:...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Delta's missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night's clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)

Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

James Evers (1927-2022)

James E. Evers, 95, of Pioneer, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on September 24, 1927 in Waldron, Michigan to James Arthur and Esther Marie (Kemerly) Evers and was the last surviving of their 14 children. Jim served his country...
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Scores In Final Minutes To Beat Delta 7-3

WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines, the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kyler Sapp (Edon)

The male Athlete of the Week is Edon football player Kyler Sapp. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation

Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 7, 2022

METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
BRYAN, OH

