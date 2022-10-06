Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening
Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Montana elected officials react to Biden's marijuana pardons
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's elected leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon. Biden wants to wipe away federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, which will affect thousands of people. He's also calling on governors across the county to do the same for state-level offenses but says...
How Can I Research Candidates in Montana Ahead of Election Day?
With Election Day only about a month away, it's important for everyone to go out and vote either in person or by absentee ballot. But some folks, me included, have absolutely no idea who the candidates are, and the values and beliefs they represent. For the longest time growing up, I didn't even know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. But, there are some excellent resources for those wanting to research Montana's candidates before heading to the voting booth on November 8.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
Fairfield Sun Times
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on May 5, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun) Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude.
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Fairfield Sun Times
Prison guard shortages taking toll on corrections systems across the nation
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags flown over state buildings and grounds in the State of Montana to be flown at half staff through Sunset on Oct. 9.
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
Montana Ranks 3rd in the Country For This Fatal Reason
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?
It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
Fairfield Sun Times
Daysprings 'restoring kindness' for nonprofits across Montana a 'true blessing'
MISSOULA, Mont. - In a time when everyone could use a helping hand, Daysprings Restorations is stepping in once again to 'Restore Kindness' across Montana. Dozens of Daysprings volunteers arrived early Friday morning to the MontanaFood Bank Network preparing meals to go out to families, and others made their way to the Humane Society of Western Montana.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
New scam targets Montana-Dakota Utility Customers
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A recent post from Montana-Dakota Utilities seeks to warn readers of a new scam targeting the company’s customers. The gas and electric service recently made a post on its Facebook page stating that recent reports of scam calls had come to the company’s attention. According to the post, scammers have been […]
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
