hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
who13.com
Iowa State drops third straight game
AMES – It was another offensive struggle for the Cyclones Saturday night against Kansas State. ISU lost its 3rd straight game, 10-9 to the Wildcats. Jace Gilbert kicked 3 field goals, but the offense never really threatened to score a TD, managing just over 270 total yards. Adrian Martinez...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa offense is worst I’ve ever seen, changes needed
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa offense is once again ranked dead last in the entire country in yards per game, 131st. John Sears says its the worst offense he’s ever seen and changes need to be made at some point.
who13.com
Covered Bridge Festival spreads joy in Madison County
WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County’s covered bridges are the area’s main claim to fame around the world. The local love for the bridges helped connect the county in a different way over the weekend. Thousands of people came to downtown Winterset for the Covered Bridge Festival, which...
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
yourfortdodge.com
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
KELOLAND TV
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found, 19 of which were successfully rescued, in a roach-infested, trash and feces-filled Iowa apartment Tuesday. The Animal Rights League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation...
