Perry, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
IOWA CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22

Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
who13.com

Iowa State drops third straight game

AMES – It was another offensive struggle for the Cyclones Saturday night against Kansas State. ISU lost its 3rd straight game, 10-9 to the Wildcats. Jace Gilbert kicked 3 field goals, but the offense never really threatened to score a TD, managing just over 270 total yards. Adrian Martinez...
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008. Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.
AMES, IA
who13.com

Covered Bridge Festival spreads joy in Madison County

WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County’s covered bridges are the area’s main claim to fame around the world. The local love for the bridges helped connect the county in a different way over the weekend. Thousands of people came to downtown Winterset for the Covered Bridge Festival, which...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll

Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
FORT DODGE, IA
1380kcim.com

Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident

An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
EXIRA, IA
KCCI.com

Two Iowa fire departments are officially one

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found, 19 of which were successfully rescued, in a roach-infested, trash and feces-filled Iowa apartment Tuesday. The Animal Rights League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation...
JOHNSTON, IA

