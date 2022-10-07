ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bethesdamagazine.com

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

WASHINGTON - Marylanders will be able to elect a new governor, attorney general and comptroller this November — along with dozens of local mayoral races. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote and more useful voting information for Maryland's 2022 elections.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Person
Dave Hobson
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC

OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police

Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Washingtonian.com

The Most Popular Halloween Candies in the DC Area May Surprise You

Halloween is more than three weeks away, but it’s never too soon to start stocking up on candy. In fact, sweets supplier CandyStore.com says most Halloween shopping is done during the first two weeks of October. If you don’t have a clue on how woo sugar-hungry trick-or-treaters, the wholesale candy store just dropped its list of the most popular Halloween candies by state, offering a sugar-infused look into the region’s candy palate.
VIRGINIA STATE

