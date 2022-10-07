Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register
WASHINGTON - Marylanders will be able to elect a new governor, attorney general and comptroller this November — along with dozens of local mayoral races. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote and more useful voting information for Maryland's 2022 elections.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia photographer gives back through free 'empowerment' portrait project
WASHINGTON - Empowering people through photography. It's what an Air Force vet, turned photographer named Brian Silver of northern Virginia, provides to people who have experienced a life-changing event and want to tell their story one picture at a time. Silver messaged FOX 5's Ayesha Khan during the time she...
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
fox5dc.com
Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC
OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
fox5dc.com
Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina
A California man is suing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce over false advertising, because it is not made in Texas. In the lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co. shopper Philip White says he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021, believing it was made in Texas.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor charged with assault
One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Washington Examiner
Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man apprehended after wrongful release from jail
The wanted Loudoun County man who was wrongfully released from jail on Thursday has been apprehended in Georgia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu breaks down the turn of events.
Washingtonian.com
The Most Popular Halloween Candies in the DC Area May Surprise You
Halloween is more than three weeks away, but it’s never too soon to start stocking up on candy. In fact, sweets supplier CandyStore.com says most Halloween shopping is done during the first two weeks of October. If you don’t have a clue on how woo sugar-hungry trick-or-treaters, the wholesale candy store just dropped its list of the most popular Halloween candies by state, offering a sugar-infused look into the region’s candy palate.
