lonelyplanet.com
The best Alaska Native experiences
Watch live singing and dance performances and explore artistic expression of Alaska Native culture at the annual Festival of Native Arts © Patrick J Endres / Getty Images. Although well-known for its snowy mountains, lush rain forests and incredible wildlife like bears, moose and humpback whales, Alaska is also rich in the cultures of Alaska Native peoples. Their worldviews, language, singing and dancing traditions, and ways of life have been shaped by these lands – and indeed shape how visitors experience them.
webcenterfairbanks.com
UAF researchers develop method for increasing oil extraction on North Slope
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - New processes for extracting oil on the North Slope are expected to yield billions of new barrels in the coming years. Starting in 2018, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, using funding from the Department of Energy, researched a polymer that can get oil out of the ground that used to be too difficult to extract.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Local musician writes song dedicated to Alaskan legend
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A local musician has teamed up with an Alaskan dog musher to pay tribute to the late 4-time Iditarod Champion Lance Mackey. Fairbanks’s own John Shewfelt Jr. said his inspiration for writing the story was based on the legacy left behind by Mackey. Shewfelt says...
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man is dead after flipping his plane in a lake at low speed Wednesday afternoon. A dispatch by troopers said 75-year-old Jerald Stansel was pulled from the submerged plane after witnesses at the Chena Marina Airstrip reported that “the plane flipped over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.”
kinyradio.com
alaskapublic.org
Red wave: Fairbanks goes conservative, with David Pruhs winning city mayor by decisive margin
Early results are promising for conservative candidates in the local elections in Fairbanks, where conservatives won handily on Tuesday, and where missing precincts favor conservatives. Unofficial results:. The results of the Fairbanks election so far match the efforts of Interior Republicans, an independent group that handed out hundreds of cards...
radiokenai.com
Stars Advance To State Championship With 34-20 Win Over North Pole
The Soldotna Stars depth and training proved essential as the Stars defeated North Pole 34-20 in the Division II football playoff semi-final on Friday at Soldotna High School , advancing the Stars to the upcoming ASAA Division II State Football Championships. The SoHi Stars have overcome injuries all season and...
