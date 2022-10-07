ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

The best Alaska Native experiences

Watch live singing and dance performances and explore artistic expression of Alaska Native culture at the annual Festival of Native Arts © Patrick J Endres / Getty Images. Although well-known for its snowy mountains, lush rain forests and incredible wildlife like bears, moose and humpback whales, Alaska is also rich in the cultures of Alaska Native peoples. Their worldviews, language, singing and dancing traditions, and ways of life have been shaped by these lands – and indeed shape how visitors experience them.
UAF researchers develop method for increasing oil extraction on North Slope

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - New processes for extracting oil on the North Slope are expected to yield billions of new barrels in the coming years. Starting in 2018, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, using funding from the Department of Energy, researched a polymer that can get oil out of the ground that used to be too difficult to extract.
Local musician writes song dedicated to Alaskan legend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A local musician has teamed up with an Alaskan dog musher to pay tribute to the late 4-time Iditarod Champion Lance Mackey. Fairbanks’s own John Shewfelt Jr. said his inspiration for writing the story was based on the legacy left behind by Mackey. Shewfelt says...
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime

What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man is dead after flipping his plane in a lake at low speed Wednesday afternoon. A dispatch by troopers said 75-year-old Jerald Stansel was pulled from the submerged plane after witnesses at the Chena Marina Airstrip reported that “the plane flipped over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.”
Fairbanks pilot dies in crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was pronounced deceased at an area hospital Wednesday after the plane he was piloting flipped over. On Wednesday at about 4:00 pm, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a plane crash at the Chena Marina Airstrip in West Fairbanks. Eye witness accounts...
Fairbanks wilderness guide killed in floatplane crash

Alaska State Troopers say a 75-year-old Fairbanks wilderness guide died Wednesday after his floatplane flipped while taxiing on water. Troopers got report of the incident at the Chena Marina Airstrip in west Fairbanks at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing the plane flip over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.
Stars Advance To State Championship With 34-20 Win Over North Pole

The Soldotna Stars depth and training proved essential as the Stars defeated North Pole 34-20 in the Division II football playoff semi-final on Friday at Soldotna High School , advancing the Stars to the upcoming ASAA Division II State Football Championships. The SoHi Stars have overcome injuries all season and...
