ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

SAG-AFTRA Calls for Resignations at L.A. City Hall Over Racist Remarks

SAG-AFTRA on Monday called for the resignations of three Los Angeles council members and the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, after the council president was caught on tape making racist and homophobic remarks. The actors’ union joined a chorus of outrage that followed the leak on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets US airports

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles International Airport website was inaccessible Monday morning after a pro-Russia hacking group listed LAX’s site as one of its targets. A statement from LAX confirmed that portions of the public-facing website were disrupted. There were no disruptions to operations or airport systems. By Monday evening, the website appeared to be operating normally. The cause is under investigation; LAX notified the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI about the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California's El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said. The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday. The pedestrian,...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy