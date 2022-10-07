LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles International Airport website was inaccessible Monday morning after a pro-Russia hacking group listed LAX’s site as one of its targets. A statement from LAX confirmed that portions of the public-facing website were disrupted. There were no disruptions to operations or airport systems. By Monday evening, the website appeared to be operating normally. The cause is under investigation; LAX notified the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI about the incident.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO