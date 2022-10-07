ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

MySanAntonio

6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
MySanAntonio

Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations...
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

Avondale Shipyard rebranded, reopened after several setbacks

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The former Avondale Shipyards, where thousands of people once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy, has now been relaunched as a new manufacturing and trans-shipment hub called Avondale Global Gateway. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials with T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based...
AVONDALE, LA
