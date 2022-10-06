Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th. Mark was born in Medina, Ohio on October 17, 1970 to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo. He graduated from New London High School in 1989. At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined, then, that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.

