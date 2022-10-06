Read full article on original website
WJMS Knightly Cafe up and running for another year of delicious coffee and treats
Mrs. Patty Johnson‘s class at William James Middle School has the popular WJMS Knightly Cafe back up and running for another school year. The cafe provides delicious coffee and food, prepared by Johnson’s special education class, to faculty, staff, and even members of the public on Friday of each week.
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
Food Lion |Feed the Boro Food Drop Saturday at SHS
Feed the Boro is hosting their October Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by The Islands, this Saturday, October 8th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will again be distributing enough food...
Come join the farm fun: Ag Night Out is Friday evening downtown
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to promote Agribusiness as a top industry in Bulloch County and the region. They will host their annual First Friday Ag Night Out event on Oct. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The community...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Grace Lanier Bacon
Grace Lanier Bacon, age 82, born January 13, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Alexa Lanier of Jenkins County, passed peacefully October 9, 2022, At Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lanier, and...
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
Mark Andrew Galo
Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th. Mark was born in Medina, Ohio on October 17, 1970 to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo. He graduated from New London High School in 1989. At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined, then, that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
ssuathletics.com
Tigers Tame The Dragons On Homecoming
Savannah, Ga. – Savannah State University set up a punt return on a third-quarter, fourth-down play, but Marlon Jackson had aggression on his mind Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior broke through the Virginia University-Lynchburg line and blocked the punt, setting up the Tigers at the Dragons' 17-yard line.
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
Support Fixing the Boro with ‘Bark Pong’ Wednesday and yard sale Friday and Saturday
Community members will have several opportunities to support Fixing the Boro this week — and have some fun at the same time. FTB co-founder Sarah Roehm explained that fundraising for the organization is divided into two sectors, with some efforts supporting the SNIP (low cost spay/neuter) clinic and some supporting the organization’s animal rescue division.
CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
The Voice’s Bryce Leatherwood to play benefit concert in the Boro October 21
Georgia Southern grad and current contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Bryce Leatherwood, will play a benefit concert in Statesboro on Friday, October 21, at 7pm. Hendley Properties is sponsoring the concert, which will be held at The Barn at Olde Homeplace, located at 924 Johnny Brannen Rd. Tickets are $10, with sales benefiting Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwertfeger‘s fundraising efforts for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. The local dance competition supports Safe Haven.
Memorial Health Savannah earns Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation
Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction. The distinction recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
