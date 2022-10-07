RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Car crashes in South Dakota are down compared to last year according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The statistics on their websites point to about 4,000 fewer car crashes than last year. With a big decrease in fatal accidents as well. As of October 3rd, the statistics seem to be pointing in the right direction with fatality crashes being down around 28%.

