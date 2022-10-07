ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Edge vs. Finn Bálor - “I Quit” Match Result

At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge and Finn Bálor faced off in an "I Quit" match. Ever since they turned their backs on him, Edge has been on a crusade to destroy The Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to action two weeks ago, much to the surprise of The Judgment Day, who thought he was out of action after their beatdown of him resulted in a grade 2 MCL sprain. He would proceed to challenge Finn, who wants nothing more than to end Edge's career, to the "I Quit" match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Killer Kelly
Fightful

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Bound For Glory#Combat#Kelly Wp#Joehendry
Fightful

Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fightful

Saraya On Multi-Year Deal With AEW, More Details

Saraya is All Elite, and it looks like she's going to be for quite some time. The former Paige hit free agency in early July, and Fightful heard that All Elite Wrestling made contact with her not long after. There was word as far back as Starrcast weekend that AEW had interest in the former Divas Champion, though not many details were known until last week.
WWE
Fightful

Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend

An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership On 10/7 Rises Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules

The preliminary numbers are in for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. Spoiler TV reports WWE SmackDown on October 7 averaged 2.133 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.117 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is up from the preliminary numbers for the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.076 million viewers. Last Friday's final viewership numbers totaled 2.207 million viewers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray To Team Up At IMPACT Bound For Glory Fallout On 10/8

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will team up at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Fallout. Ray returned to IMPACT during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. He won the bout to earn a title shot of his choosing. At the end of the show, Honor No More attacked IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. Ray came to the ring, seemingly intending on cashing in the title shot, before he turned on Honor No More and saved Alexander. He then stared Alexander down and raised the title over his head to close the show.
ALBANY, NY
Fightful

Bray Wyatt: I Missed You Too. All Of You

Bray Wyatt has missed everyone. At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, revealing himself at the end of the show as the White Rabbit. The White Rabbit teases have been going on for nearly a month, starting at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing in the arena. The teases have continued on television with QR codes popping up and giving fans various clues and taking them down rabbit holes.
WWE
Fightful

WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
WWE
Fightful

Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy