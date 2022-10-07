Man sentenced for killing daughter's boyfriend in Easton

Before the lights and sirens came, Anjelica Lopez got to Ricardo Munguia's house and saw what the 44-year-old had done to her son.

"When I arrived there and saw him on the floor covered in blood, it was horrible, but I thought the ambulance would arrive," she said.

Paramedics couldn't keep Alexis Lopez Gutierrez alive after Munguia shot him.

Gutierrez dated Munguia's daughter and the two men got into a fight before Munguia pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors charged him with murder but reached a plea deal where he admitted to voluntary manslaughter and a gun enhancement.

The victim's family members said losing Gutierrez was like losing a piece of themselves.

"Having to say goodbye one final time nearly brought me to my knees," says his brother, Brayan. "I didn't want to leave him. I didn't want to stop rubbing his face and admiring how handsome he was."

Brayan called Munguia a waste of space and a monster who made a coward's choice

His mother tearfully promised she won't forget.

"I'll never forgive what he did to my son," she said. "He took part of me away."

Munguia will now head to prison to serve a 10-year sentence.