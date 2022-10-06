Vote for Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26 - Oct. 1)

Below are the six candidates and their contributions to their respective sports. The athlete receiving the most votes will be highlighted as the Record’s Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday.

See below for details on how you can become part of this.

(Players listed in alphabetical order)

Genevieve Davis

Tennis, Lincoln (Senior)

Davis has become a dominant singles tennis player in the Tri-City Athletic League. After missing out on the preseason due to injuries, she won all of her matches against St. Mary’s, Lodi and Tracy. Her latest win against Tracy on Sept. 29 helped the Trojans secure the 2022 TCAL championship.

Ariana Frazier

Outside Hitter, Bear Creek (Junior)

Frazier shined in Bear Creek’s 3-2 win over Weston Ranch on Sept. 27. The junior led on offense with a team-leading nine kills. She only made one error her 34 attack attempts. She also has the third most kills per set for the Bruins.

Keely Hummel

Outside Hitter, St. Mary’s (Junior)

Hummel is a big part of St. Mary’s 5-0 start in the TCAL. In the Rams' match against Tokay on Sept. 28, She finished with eight kills, three digs and one ace to help sweep the Tigers. She has the second most kills per set and total kills for the Rams.

Samson Hunkin

Quarterback, St. Mary’s (Junior)

Hunkin had a near-perfect game in St. Mary’s Week 6 game against Lodi, throwing for 208 yards with 13 completions in 15 attempts and two passing touchdowns to help the Rams to win 35-14. Hunkin leads the team in passing touchdowns and the Rams to an overall 6-0 record.

Aidan Larson

Goalie, Mountain House (Senior)

Larson continues to be a big part of the Mustang's defense, leading them to a 17-5 win against Lathrop on Sept. 29. The 5-foot 9-inch goalie finished the game with three blocks and held the Spartans to a goal each quarter he was in the cage. He leads Mountain House with 20 saves this season.

Mason Meyers

Running back, Tracy (Senior)

Meyers emerged as a big weapon in the backfield for Tracy in its league game against Lincoln on Sept. 30. He rushed for a season-high 213 yards on 18 carries to finish with two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs beat the Trojans 40-34. Meyers currently is second on the team in rushing yards per game, 81.6 yards.

Editor's note: Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport. Nominate next week's ballot through email. Readers can email nominations to sports@recordnet.com. Please include a player's statistics and a photo if possible.

All high school varsity players from San Joaquin, Calaveras and Amador counties are eligible to be placed on the ballot. Nominations must be received by Monday morning following that week's games for consideration.

