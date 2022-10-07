REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, a Reidsville Police Special Investigations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 913 Lawsonville Avenue. After conclusion of the search warrant, Lee Junior Joyce, 41, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Joyce was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO