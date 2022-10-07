Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
abc45.com
Behavioral Response Team responds to over 3,000 calls in Greensboro
Greensboro — The Behavioral Response Team which is a part of the Greensboro Police Department has responded to over 3,000 mentally Ill crises within the past year. According to Jaren Doby, an outpatient mental health therapist for Novant Health said one out of 4 people adults experience mental health issues.
abc45.com
Man Shot at Recreation Center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened at William C. Sims Senior Recreation Center this afternoon. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the victim Jatavious McMillian went to a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle. McMillian told...
abc45.com
Reidsville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, a Reidsville Police Special Investigations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 913 Lawsonville Avenue. After conclusion of the search warrant, Lee Junior Joyce, 41, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Joyce was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $50,000.00 secured bond.
abc45.com
Fatal car accident leaves one person dead
One person is dead after an early morning car accident in Greensboro. 24-Year-old Hugo Hernandez was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Randleman Rd, and 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III was also driving a Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Rd. The two cars crashed into each other and Hernadez died from his injuries.
abc45.com
Tara Court Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Sunday, Winston-Salem Police Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to 800 Tara Court on a Discharging Firearms into an Occupied Dwelling call. Upon arrival a victim, Mario Bustos-DeJesus, was found in the parking lot with a grazing gunshot wound. The victim's injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.
abc45.com
Two men rob 7 Eleven at gunpoint in Greensboro
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning. Greensboro Police responded to 7 Eleven on 4646 W. Market St., around 1: 44 am. According to police two men entered the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means.
abc45.com
One man is dead after early morning shooting in Greensboro
Greensboro — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to E Florida St., at US 29. When officers arrived on scene they found 42-year-old John Paul Christopher Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. Walker later died from his injuries.
abc45.com
Youth league football game results in physical fight, teams say it's an isolated event
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a fight broke out at a youth league football game in Kernersville. It was as simple as children playing football game on a Saturday morning. That was until officials with the Warrior Youth Sports Academy say a coach from their team went...
abc45.com
One man is hurt after being hit in the head with a hammer at youth football game
Several people are hurt after a fight broke out at a youth football game in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police arrived at Glenn High School after receiving calls about multiple people fighting at a youth football game. Officers were told multiple people had guns and one person was attacking people with a sledgehammer on the field.
