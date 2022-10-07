Patriots sued by fan who claims they ruined Tom Brady-signed flag he lent to their Hall of Fame

One self-described diehard New England Patriots fan is taking his favorite team to court.

Daniel Vitale, who is from New Hampshire, sued the team this week, claiming they ruined a Tom Brady-signed flag he lent them, according to The Associated Press .

In 2020, Vitale purchased a United States flag that flew over the old Foxboro Stadium and was signed by the legendary quarterback. Last year, he loaned it to the team for display in the Patriots Hall of Fame, but when he asked for the flag back, he claims it was not in the condition he gave it to the team in.

According to the lawsuit, Brady's signature was faded when Vitale got the flag back ( you can see a before-after image here ). The suit says that fading devalued the flag by as much as $1 million, money that Vitale says was going to go towards a nanny for his daughter, who has autism.

The 42-year-old said that he tried to pursue other avenues to be reimbursed, but those attempts apparently got nowhere.

“I’ve tried to do everything I can to settle with these guys, but they don’t even want to talk to us,” Vitale told The AP.

The lawsuit says that the setup in the Hall of Fame was ill-equipped to protect the signature from fading. The AP reached out to the Patriots, but they "had no immediate comment."

