Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral parish food distribution helping those in need

The City of Cape Coral, like so much of Southwest Florida, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. So, to help residents, the city is providing free water, tarps, and charging stations at different locations in Cape Coral. Food stacked high and helpful hands to distribute them to those in need packed...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car fire on I-75 in Collier County

A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Temporary debris drop-off at Placida West Boat Ramp in Charlotte County

A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp. Placida West Boat Ramp is located at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses. The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:. Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Sacramento

Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County, Punta Gorda to lift curfew Thursday morning

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it will be lifting its curfew on Thursday at 6 a.m. Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release on Monday that he understands the community’s frustration over the curfew but said that the curfew is in place to keep the community safe.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

