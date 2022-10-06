Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field.

The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:

Name Position Injury

Julian Blackmon S Ankle

Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle

Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back

Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion

Luke Tenuta OT —

Sam Ehlinger QB —

Wesley French C —

Here are the inactive players for the Broncos in Week 5:

Name Position Injury

Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring

P.J. Locke S Concussion

Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring

Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion

Darius Phillips CB Hamstring

Jalen Virgil WR —

Latavius Murray RB —