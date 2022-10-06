Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field.
The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:
Name Position Injury
Julian Blackmon S Ankle
Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle
Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back
Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion
Luke Tenuta OT —
Sam Ehlinger QB —
Wesley French C —
Here are the inactive players for the Broncos in Week 5:
Name Position Injury
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring
P.J. Locke S Concussion
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring
Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring
Jalen Virgil WR —
Latavius Murray RB —
Comments / 0