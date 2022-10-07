Read full article on original website
‘My Bad:' Karl the Fog Disrupts Fleet Week in San Francisco
The highly anticipated weekend Fleet Week air show in San Francisco was disrupted by none other than San Francisco's own Karl the Fog. Hundreds of people attended Fleet Week events throughout the week and packed parks, beaches and rooftops Saturday and Sunday to watch the planes go by in the sky, but it didn't go exactly as planned.
Watch: Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco
Fleet Week continues this weekend in San Francisco with a highly anticipated air show. The show will also feature the famous Blue Angels known for their thrilling stunts and tight formations. Watch a livestream of the Saturday performance starting at around 12:15 p.m. in the video player above. Note you...
Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities
The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend. Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people. The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and...
Women's March Returns to the Bay Area
The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday. Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco. Here's a list of events:. Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m. Berkeley - UC Berkeley...
San Francisco Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire
Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department are battling to a two-alarm house fire. Officials said the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Palou Avenue and the fire is affecting three homes. SFFD is asking the public to avoid the area. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Airbnb Rolls Out Anti-Party Measures in Run-Up to Halloween
Airbnb is taking steps to deter unauthorized parties at its listings during the Halloween weekend, the home rental service announced Monday. The new "platform defenses and policies" come on the heels of an Oct. 1 shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two other people injured at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb home in Oakland.
Kingmakers of Oaklands Fall Annual Forum
OCTOBER 20TH (Thursday) 9:00 am - 4:00 pm PT + Evening Reception at Everett and Jones BBQ. OCTOBER 22ND (Saturday) from 9AM - 3PM PST - Oakland High School, Oakland, CA. Observe our 'Kings in the Making' Youth Conference. All In Person Attendees will automatically be registered for this event. (Please see link below to register students for this free event!)
A Week of Goodwill
Goodwill is hosting a series of events for A Week of Goodwill, October 13 to 19. There are exciting events all week and a finale celebration in SF on October 19. Community members are invited to join in the celebration of the December 2021 merger of Goodwill San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin with the Greater East Bay to form Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay on Wednesday.
Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off Kicks Off Festival's Return in Its 50th Year
After a two-year absence, the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival is making a smashing return, and it all started Monday with the annual, world-renowned weigh-off. As the festival celebrates its 50th year, a pumpkin dubbed "Maverick" kicked off the event Monday winning the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at a U.S. record 2,560 pounds, good for a $23,000 prize.
San Francisco Opens 34 Official Ballot Drop Boxes for Nov. 8 Election
San Francisco has opened 34 official ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 8 election in various locations across the city. Ballot drop boxes will remain open through 8 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter may choose to use an official ballot drop box in San Francisco to return their vote-by-mail ballot or the ballot of another California voter who has authorized them to do so.
Car Crashes Into Home Following Collision in San Jose: Police
San Jose police are investigating after car that crashed at a home in San Jose Sunday afternoon. According to police, two drivers collided at the intersection of Foxworthy and Manda Drive, sending one of the cars toward a house. The driver crashed through some bushes and hit the side of...
Walnut Creek BART Station Reopens After Suspicious Package Deemed Safe
A suspicious package that closed BART's Walnut Creek station for more than two hours Monday morning was safely resolved, BART officials said. No details were given about the package itself, but the report prompted the transit agency to close the station at 200 Ygnacio Valley Road and run trains through without stopping, according to a BART.
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
15 People Displaced, 5 Homes Damaged Following Fire in SF
15 people are displaced and five homes were damaged following a two-alarm fire in San Francisco Sunday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Palou Avenue. San Francisco fire said that no injuries were reported but 15...
Gas Main Break Has Been Secured in Menlo Park: Police
The gas main break in the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park has been secured, police said Saturday afternoon. Police had issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. announcing the gas leak. The leak has now been secured, according to police, who said they were advised by Pacific Gas & Electric that the gas main break is secured.
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
Hundreds Rally in SF, Demand Freedom for Iranians
A demonstration in San Francisco in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran drew hundreds of people Sunday. The large group gathered in front of San Francisco City Hall, carrying signs. Community members, State Senator Scott Wiener, city supervisors and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins attended the rally. It...
4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
Overdose Deaths in SF Declined in 2021 But Remained at Crisis Level: Report
A report from the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows overdose deaths declined in the city in 2021 for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the department. The report released last week, titled, "Substance Use Trends in San Francisco Through 2021," showed 625...
