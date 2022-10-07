San Francisco has opened 34 official ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 8 election in various locations across the city. Ballot drop boxes will remain open through 8 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter may choose to use an official ballot drop box in San Francisco to return their vote-by-mail ballot or the ballot of another California voter who has authorized them to do so.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO