Mobile Planning Commission approves residential development at Dauphin and Sage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Development at the old Graf Dairy property is one step closer after a meeting of the Mobile Planning Commission.

At the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, commissioners approved the project.

The planning commission approved allowing several residential buildings on the nearly 27 acres of property. It sits across from Sage-Herndon Park. There’s already a new road leading onto the property called Graf Dairy Drive.

At the meeting, the planning commission also approved rezoning the area from a limited neighborhood business district to a multi-family residential district.

Even though the planning commission approved the rezoning, that part of the application still needs to go before the city council for final approval.

Documents from the meeting show a traffic impact study has been requested for this project, but so far it’s not been submitted or reviewed.

