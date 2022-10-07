ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Proposition 31: What to know about measure upholding flavored tobacco product ban

By Liz Kreutz via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0iPLV21700 California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of some flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote on it in the 2022 election? That's the question behind Proposition 31.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Here's what you need to know about the measure:

What is Prop 31?

This referendum is a vote on whether or not to uphold an existing state law that bans the sale of flavored tobacco products to anyone under 21 years of age.

A 2020 law was passed by the California legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It banned the sale of some flavored tobacco products at stores and vending machines, including those that taste like cotton candy, chocolate and strawberry.

It also bans the sale of pods for vape pens, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

Premium cigars and hookah tobacco are exempt.

Why are we voting on this now?

The proposition on the ballot now is pushed by tobacco companies who want voters to decide whether they want to keep or reject this law.

A yes vote on Prop 31 would uphold the ban on the sale of these products. A no vote would overturn it.

The measure does not prevent people from purchasing these products online.

RELATED: SJ unanimously votes to ban flavored tobacco products

Does Newsom have an opinion?

The governor supports Prop 31.

Who is supporting the prop?

Multiple healthcare groups including the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association, labor groups including SEIU California and California Teachers Association, and several other organizations including the League of Women Voters and California Environmental Voters

Who is against the prop?

Multiple tobacco advocacy groups, the California Republican Party, and presidents of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the California taxpayer Protection Committee.

What about the Democrat and Republican parties?

The California Democratic Party is in favor of the measure. The California Republican Party is against the measure.

What happens if the proposition passes?

The current law would remain in place.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2022 Midterm Elections here .

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Deferral Clauses in California Legislation

What is a “deferral clause”? Basically, a deferral clause is used when one bill “defers” to another bill concerning which provisions will take effect. The following is an example from a recent bill:. Any section of any act enacted by the Legislature during the 2022 calendar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Flavored Tobacco#Chewing Tobacco#Tobacco Companies#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The New York Times

How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails

LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy