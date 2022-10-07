ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Proposition 29: Dialysis clinic regulations explained

By Liz Kreutz via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0iPLUVB400 For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to decide on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the last several months.

The previous two efforts to regulate dialysis clinics failed, so what is different this time around?

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Here's what you need to know about the measure:

What is Prop 29?

The measure would amend the state health code to require dialysis clinics to have a licensed medical professional on-site during treatment or in some cases available virtually during treatments.

It would also establish other state requirements on clinics including requiring them to disclose all physicians that have clinic ownership interests of 5% or more to their patients and requiring clinics to report infection data to the state.

It would also prohibit clinics from refusing to treat patients based on the source of payment.

So what's different from the previous two measures?

Not a lot. It's almost identical to the 2020 measure that failed, but supporters say they did make some changes after receiving feedback from voters in 2020.

Supporters claim that the industry makes billions of dollars each year, but does not reinvest those profits into patient care.

Opponents, however, say this is just another effort by labor organizers to get the industry to unionize its workers. The labor union SEIU is a major supporter of this measure and supported the previous two measures.

Who is supporting the prop?

Prop 29 is supported by the California Democratic Party and SEIU United Healthcare Workers West.

Who is against the prop?

State and national dialysis organizations, some local medical groups, and major dialysis corporations including DaVita and Fresenius.

What about the Democrat and Republican parties?

The California Democratic Party is in favor of the measure. The California Republican Party is against the measure.

What happens if the proposition passes?

Dialysis clinics would face additional regulations. Opponents claim that it may force some clinics to close. Note: supporters of the measure have not said whether or not they will put a fourth measure on the 2024 ballot if this measure fails.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2022 Midterm Elections here .

Comments / 22

Green Achers
3d ago

No different than the last two times we've voted it down, so let's put it on the ballot so it can be voted down a third time, then maybe a fourth, and fifth.

Reply
13
ida henry
3d ago

so, this is all about money? what about the lives of the dialysis patients? vote NO on 29.

Reply(3)
10
Citizen Jane
3d ago

What’s wrong with medical oversight of dialysis centers and disclosure about centers owned an operated by doctors?

Reply
4
Related
KTLA.com

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Deferral Clauses in California Legislation

What is a “deferral clause”? Basically, a deferral clause is used when one bill “defers” to another bill concerning which provisions will take effect. The following is an example from a recent bill:. Any section of any act enacted by the Legislature during the 2022 calendar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
californiaglobe.com

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just paid for another billboard touting California’s abortion laws – the latest in Austin, Texas features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words “Need an abortion? California is ready to help,” Fox7Austin reported Sunday. Newsom’s billboard also features California’s dedicated abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, as well as a Bible verse quoting Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commitment than these.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Services#Kidney Disease#General Health
KTLA.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?

On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy