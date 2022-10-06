Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
WHSV
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
NBC 29 News
Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest. “There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come...
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
NBC 29 News
Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to construct an event venue at an abandoned elementary school. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans. “[There...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball sweeps Old Dominion for second time in as many days
So far into JMU volleyball’s season, conference play in Godwin has produced only one result — a three set sweep for the Dukes. That was once again true on Saturday, as JMU swept Old Dominion (25-21, 25-10, 25-18). This is JMU’s fourth sweep of a Sun Belt opponent,...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
breezejmu.org
JMU sweeps Old Dominion in first ever volleyball matchup
Sometimes, in-state rivalries bring out the most in teams and their fanbases. Friday night was one of those instances. At match time, the stands in Godwin Hall were packed with fans ready to witness the first-ever volleyball matchup between JMU and Old Dominion. The Dukes swept their former CAA foe in three sets. (25-23, 25-21, 25-13).
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey falls short vs. No. 4 Iowa, 2-1
JMU field hockey lost to No. 4 Iowa 2-1 on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ second loss in a row after previously winning five straight. In the first quarter the Dukes struck first, with senior forward Mikenna Allen scoring her second goal of the season just over nine minutes into the game. The Dukes were awarded three corners to Iowa’s one and outshot the Hawkeyes 4-1.
breezejmu.org
Coach's Chatter: Cignetti’s early Week 7 thoughts ahead of Georgia Southern
A lot has happened in the last two days: JMU football is now 5-0 and a ranked program in the FBS for the first time. But just like every week, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti joined the other Sun Belt Conference coaches in the weekly conference call. Here are three...
breezejmu.org
JMU ranked for the first time ever in AP Top 25 poll; checks in at No. 25
After starting its first FBS season 5-0, JMU football received its first top 25 ranking from AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon, coming in at No. 25. The ranking comes after a 42-20 win at Arkansas State. JMU also received a No. 25 ranking from the national Student Media Poll...
