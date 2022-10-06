ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest. “There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
theflucobeat.com

The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to construct an event venue at an abandoned elementary school. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans. “[There...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU sweeps Old Dominion in first ever volleyball matchup

Sometimes, in-state rivalries bring out the most in teams and their fanbases. Friday night was one of those instances. At match time, the stands in Godwin Hall were packed with fans ready to witness the first-ever volleyball matchup between JMU and Old Dominion. The Dukes swept their former CAA foe in three sets. (25-23, 25-21, 25-13).
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU field hockey falls short vs. No. 4 Iowa, 2-1

JMU field hockey lost to No. 4 Iowa 2-1 on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ second loss in a row after previously winning five straight. In the first quarter the Dukes struck first, with senior forward Mikenna Allen scoring her second goal of the season just over nine minutes into the game. The Dukes were awarded three corners to Iowa’s one and outshot the Hawkeyes 4-1.
HARRISONBURG, VA

