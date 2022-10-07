ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OKCFD Looking To 'Fill The Boot'

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hitting the streets to collect donations for their fill the boot campaign. The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be at busy intersections all over Oklahoma City through Saturday. This year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa firefighters are competing, with the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Fertility Clinic Options Declining in OKC

Fertility services are getting harder to find in Oklahoma, as Integris Health will be closing its Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City at the end of the year. "Due to declining patient volumes and overall financial losses from increased expenses and contract labor costs, it is no longer feasible to keep Bennett Fertility open," Integris said. "We find reassurance in knowing that patients will have access to high-quality reproductive care through other service providers in our immediate area."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In Yukon Shooting

At least one person was shot Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Construction Nearly Complete At Busy Edmond Intersection

Construction that is improving a busy metro intersection is nearly complete. If you've driven around 2nd and Bryant in Edmond, you know the headache of the construction. News 9's Deanne Stein was there at 6 p.m. with the good news.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC

No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Sooners Attempt Misdirection Of Revealing Starting Quarterback Vs. Texas

Oklahoma tried to keep the suspense of who would take the reins as quarterback on Saturday morning going. Forty-five minutes before kickoff, Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville were seen on the field warming up and in uniform. Twenty minutes later, Gabriel was practicing handoffs with Marcus Major and practicing end zone throws with Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq. Then, Beville did the same.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Venables Says He Expects Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel To Return This Week

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to make his return to the field this weekend against Kansas, according to News 9's Dean Blevins. Blevins sat down with Coach Venables on Sunday, where he said he expects Gabriel back. Venables also said that safety Billy Bowman is not expected to return...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter

The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

