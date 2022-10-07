Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week
Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
Secret Jonas Brothers Concert Leaked By Pennsylvania Students On Twitter
A performance from the Jonas Brothers came as a surprise to a group of students in Pennsylvania. And they were supposed to keep it a secret. But the excited Milton Hershey School students — and even some of their parents — can't help but share their special moment with the boy band.
At Bucks County queer prom, no royalty, wear what you like, ‘everybody belongs’
For Carson Delany, the hour-long train ride flies by when there’s the Rainbow Room on the other side. Over the last three years, the junior at Cheltenham High School has made the trek to Doylestown almost weekly to visit the Bucks County center for LGBTQ+ youth providing educational resources, programming, and, on Saturday, a queer prom.
thevalleyledger.com
TEACHING ARTIST AND MUSIC THERAPIST BEGINS INTERNSHIP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce that Teaching Artist and Board- Certified Music Therapist Hilari Stahler will soon begin a year-long internship at The Banana Factory as part of her Expressive Arts Therapy program with Lesley University. Hilari‘s fundamental belief that all individuals are unique, essential and worthy...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
thevalleyledger.com
October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
thevalleyledger.com
Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents
Northampton County held its third annual festival on Saturday, October 8th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees, first responders and residents for the positive impact they have on their communities and the County. “Northampton County is privileged to have so many outstanding youth, employees...
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
thebrownandwhite.com
Musikfest shooting prompts no new security measures
ArtsQuest, a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community, hosts many local and cultural events throughout the year. These include CelticFest, Oktoberfest and Musikfest: the nation’s largest free music festival. At Musikfest, people from the greater Lehigh Valley area, including Lehigh students, come together...
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
