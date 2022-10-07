ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Times News

Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem

Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
INTERNET
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
thevalleyledger.com

TEACHING ARTIST AND MUSIC THERAPIST BEGINS INTERNSHIP

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce that Teaching Artist and Board- Certified Music Therapist Hilari Stahler will soon begin a year-long internship at The Banana Factory as part of her Expressive Arts Therapy program with Lesley University. Hilari‘s fundamental belief that all individuals are unique, essential and worthy...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents

Northampton County held its third annual festival on Saturday, October 8th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees, first responders and residents for the positive impact they have on their communities and the County. “Northampton County is privileged to have so many outstanding youth, employees...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Musikfest shooting prompts no new security measures

ArtsQuest, a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community, hosts many local and cultural events throughout the year. These include CelticFest, Oktoberfest and Musikfest: the nation’s largest free music festival. At Musikfest, people from the greater Lehigh Valley area, including Lehigh students, come together...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA

