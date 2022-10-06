ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In the era of the super clubs, can Milan ever be Milan again?

Back in the summer, AC Milan were involved in two major transfers, that were instructive as to where they are as a club. The Italian champions were trying to sign both Sven Botman and Charles De Ketelaere, but Newcastle United wanted the former and Leeds United wanted the latter.Milan knew they couldn’t compete financially with the Premier League but felt they still had a chance. Both of the players, several sources insist, wanted Milan. Both consequently wanted to wait. They wanted to give Milan a chance. They had also enjoyed the chance to breathe it all in.It is something that...
UEFA
The Independent

Sam Curran cautiously excited about T20 World Cup after missing out last time

Sam Curran admitted to some trepidation about contemplating his involvement in the T20 World Cup after he was struck down by injury just a couple of weeks before England’s last campaign.Twelve months ago, Curran was already in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the global event – on Indian Premier League duty for Chennai Super Kings – when a stress fracture in his lower back was detected.Curran was therefore cruelly ruled out before the start of the tournament, where England reached the semi-finals, and he also missed last winter’s Ashes as he spent seven months on the sidelines.While he shone...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy