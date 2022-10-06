Read full article on original website
In the era of the super clubs, can Milan ever be Milan again?
Back in the summer, AC Milan were involved in two major transfers, that were instructive as to where they are as a club. The Italian champions were trying to sign both Sven Botman and Charles De Ketelaere, but Newcastle United wanted the former and Leeds United wanted the latter.Milan knew they couldn’t compete financially with the Premier League but felt they still had a chance. Both of the players, several sources insist, wanted Milan. Both consequently wanted to wait. They wanted to give Milan a chance. They had also enjoyed the chance to breathe it all in.It is something that...
Luis Diaz injury update: Latest on Liverpool star and timeline for return after coming off against Arsenal
Liverpool haven't been able to catch a break so far in the Premier League this season with Luis Diaz the latest star picking up an injury. The Reds were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal on October 9 and the loss was made even more bitter by the fact Diaz looks poised to now spend some serious time on the sidelines.
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Japanese Grand Prix 2022 as Max Verstappen claims pole
Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for tomorrow's Japanese Grand Prix but must face a steward's investigation after narrowly managing to avoid a collision with Lando Norris during qualifying. The Dutchman, who can claim the championship on Sunday, posted the quickest time after fending off the duo of Charles Leclerc...
Sam Curran cautiously excited about T20 World Cup after missing out last time
Sam Curran admitted to some trepidation about contemplating his involvement in the T20 World Cup after he was struck down by injury just a couple of weeks before England’s last campaign.Twelve months ago, Curran was already in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the global event – on Indian Premier League duty for Chennai Super Kings – when a stress fracture in his lower back was detected.Curran was therefore cruelly ruled out before the start of the tournament, where England reached the semi-finals, and he also missed last winter’s Ashes as he spent seven months on the sidelines.While he shone...
