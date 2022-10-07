Read full article on original website
MLB Playoffs: Judge, Verlander join fray as 8 teams remain
Major League Baseball’s first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments. A 15-innin
MLB・
Centre Daily
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh returns home for the playoffs, just as his late father dreamed
ATLANTA — Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh grew up in Buford, Ga., about an hour north of Turner Field. He was raised on Andruw Jones and Chipper Jones and John Smoltz, and come October, he expected to see his team in the playoffs. It’s an understandable expectation. From 1995,...
Centre Daily
‘He’s like one of the great ones’: Why Braves trust Game 1 starter Max Fried
Once a young arm on an up-and-coming team, Max Fried is now one of baseball’s true aces, someone whose reputation as a big-game pitcher is acknowledged throughout the sport. As the Braves begin the best-of-five National League Division Series versus the Phillies, there is no one they would rather start Game 1 than Fried, who will throw Atlanta’s first postseason pitch.
Centre Daily
Padres-Dodgers NLDS Betting Preview
Over the next few seasons, the Padres may very well have the best one/two combination of hitters in baseball with Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto. Even without Tatis in the lineup this postseason, they aspire to be the best team in baseball right now, but they will have to knock off the almighty Los Dodgers in the NL Division Series along the way. San Diego had the fifth-highest payroll ($236 million) in 2022, but their win rate on their investment isn’t at the same level as the Dodgers. Los Angeles dominated the Padres in the regular season (14-5) by outscoring them 109-47. Their best chance to take out the Dodgers will be in one-run games (L.A. went 16-15), as Los Angeles won 42 of its 111 games by five runs or more. San Diego went 43-41 over the final three months of the season compared to 64-23 by the Dodgers.
Centre Daily
Phillies remove interim tag, sign manager Rob Thomson to two-year deal
ATLANTA — Rob Thomson has a permanent job. On the eve of the Phillies’ divisional round playoff series with the Atlanta Braves, Thomson received a two-year contract extension and had the “interim” tag removed from his title. He will manage the Phillies in 2023 and 2024.
Centre Daily
Haunting memories of last year are driving Max Muncy this postseason
All of October last year, Max Muncy's mind worked in a typical meticulous way. He would watch at-bats and think about how he would attack the pitcher. He would see a leverage situation and imagine how he would alter his approach. He would sit in the Dodgers dugout and long for the chance to walk to the plate.
MLB・
Centre Daily
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
Game 1 of the National League Division Series between NL East rivals the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is on Tuesday afternoon. Lefty Ranger Suárez is scheduled to take the mound for Philadelphia, and will be opposed by fellow southpaw Max Fried for Atlanta at Truist Park. The Braves...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
