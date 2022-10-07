Over the next few seasons, the Padres may very well have the best one/two combination of hitters in baseball with Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto. Even without Tatis in the lineup this postseason, they aspire to be the best team in baseball right now, but they will have to knock off the almighty Los Dodgers in the NL Division Series along the way. San Diego had the fifth-highest payroll ($236 million) in 2022, but their win rate on their investment isn’t at the same level as the Dodgers. Los Angeles dominated the Padres in the regular season (14-5) by outscoring them 109-47. Their best chance to take out the Dodgers will be in one-run games (L.A. went 16-15), as Los Angeles won 42 of its 111 games by five runs or more. San Diego went 43-41 over the final three months of the season compared to 64-23 by the Dodgers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO