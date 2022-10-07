Read full article on original website
k105.com
Leitchfield man with warrants arrested after running from Grayson Co. deputies at house fire
A Leitchfield man with warrants is facing multiple additional charges after running from deputies at a house fire. K105 reported Sunday night on an early Saturday morning residential fire on Butler Road. Three fire departments, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and McDaniels Fire Departments, responded to the scene at approximately 12:45 Saturday morning. Additionally, Breckinridge County Deputy Donovan Barnes also arrived at the residence.
14news.com
EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
wevv.com
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody
An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro
A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
witzamfm.com
Man Arrested after hit and run accident
Jasper- A Jeffersonville man is in the Dubois County Security center after an accident Sunday. Jasper Police officials say officers responded to a hit and run accident at 42nd street and Baden Strasse. When they arrived, they were notified the suspect, Levi Jones, was stopped at the intersection of 42nd street and Wilhelm Strasse.
EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
wevv.com
Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person. We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side. The victim told police he was jumped by three...
Man who died after being stabbed in a bar identified
Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.
wevv.com
Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
wvih.com
Woman Indicted For Providing Minor With Handgun
Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They say the gun was...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
14news.com
Car flipped during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. They say one person was arrested, but couldn’t say why. Officers...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office again requests public’s help regarding 2 missing women
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is again reaching out to the public as police continue to seek information on two women missing from the county. “The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information relating to two of our missing person’s cases that (are) currently still ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “Shelia Henderson and Magan Baize Howard are still missing.”
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
