ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
WJLA

Several juveniles hurt in separate shootings across DC. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON (7News) — At least seven juveniles were shot in Washington, D.C. Sunday and Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police are now actively investigating the separate shootings-- three of which happened in Southeast and three in Northwest. On Monday, three juveniles were shot in Northwest, police said....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJLA

Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy