Arlington man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during chase
An Arlington man is in custody after police say he shot at officers during a pursuit that entered multiple counties and involved several police departments.
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
WJLA
Several juveniles hurt in separate shootings across DC. Here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — At least seven juveniles were shot in Washington, D.C. Sunday and Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police are now actively investigating the separate shootings-- three of which happened in Southeast and three in Northwest. On Monday, three juveniles were shot in Northwest, police said....
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
WJLA
Man struck by car in Capitol Heights dies; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say they were struck by a car in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights Sunday. Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. The crash happened in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police...
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
WTOP
Drivers should watch out during deer breeding season, say Fairfax Co. Police
With fall deer breeding season now underway, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are giving drivers tips on how to safely navigate the roads. Police say there are hundreds of reported accidents involving deer in Fairfax County. More than half of those happen during October, November and December. What steps should...
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
WJLA
1 injured by vehicle that rolled off tow truck in Montgomery Village: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was injured in Montgomery Village, Md. on Monday after a vehicle rolled off a tow truck and struck a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer. The incident happened in the 19500 block of Tiber Court near...
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WJLA
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists blocked Beltway traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the Beltway Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in the road and...
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
