Upper Basin Officials See California Proposal to Conserve Colorado River Water as a Positive Sign — Even if it’s Not Enough

California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
How California’s Salton Sea went from vacation destination to toxic nightmare

This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In the spring of 1905, the Colorado River, bursting with seasonal rain, topped an irrigation canal and flooded the site of a dried lake bed in Southern California. The flooding, which continued for two years before engineers sealed up the busted channel, created an unexpected gem in the middle of the arid California landscape: the Salton Sea. In the decades that followed, vacationers, water skiers, and speed boat enthusiasts flocked to the body of water. The Beach Boys and the Marx Brothers docked their boats at the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, which opened in 1959. At the time, it seemed like the Salton Sea, and the vibrant communities that had sprung up around it, would be there for centuries to come.
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi

Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
