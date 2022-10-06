Read full article on original website
Upper Basin Officials See California Proposal to Conserve Colorado River Water as a Positive Sign — Even if it’s Not Enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
California’s Homeless Population Grew by 22,000 During COVID to Nearly 174,000
The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s based on a CalMatters analysis of the federal government’s point-in-time count,...
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
How California’s Salton Sea went from vacation destination to toxic nightmare
This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In the spring of 1905, the Colorado River, bursting with seasonal rain, topped an irrigation canal and flooded the site of a dried lake bed in Southern California. The flooding, which continued for two years before engineers sealed up the busted channel, created an unexpected gem in the middle of the arid California landscape: the Salton Sea. In the decades that followed, vacationers, water skiers, and speed boat enthusiasts flocked to the body of water. The Beach Boys and the Marx Brothers docked their boats at the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, which opened in 1959. At the time, it seemed like the Salton Sea, and the vibrant communities that had sprung up around it, would be there for centuries to come.
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Here Are 3 Big New Criminal Justice Laws In California
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills designed to combat racial discrimination and socioecomic disadvantages in the justice system.
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
Two charged with illegally transporting, selling jaguar cub from Texas to California
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, of...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
California requires urine drug screening for fentanyl in the emergency room
Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB-864 on August 22, making California the first state to require a urine drug screening for fentanyl in the emergency room.
18-year-old Marine recruit dies after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton
An 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California's Camp Pendleton.
SoCal man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2-month smash-and-grab robbery spree
A 22-year-old from San Bernardino County was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree targeting cellphone stores across Southern California, the Department of Justice announced.
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural Area
All four Sikh family members who were abducted earlier this week in the US state of California, including an eight-month-old baby girl, have been brutally murdered in an orchard according to authorities.
