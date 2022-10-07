ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Fire damages two garages in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two garages were left charred Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood. Just after 3:30 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on Homecrest Avenue, near Pasadena Street, for reports of a garage on fire. Officers arrived to see a garage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI

