Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
WWMT
Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
WWMT
Fire damages two garages in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two garages were left charred Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood. Just after 3:30 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on Homecrest Avenue, near Pasadena Street, for reports of a garage on fire. Officers arrived to see a garage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo man arrested for threatening officers with axe, police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened officers with an axe. Police were dispatched to the man’s residence in the 1900 block of West D Avenue at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, because he was reportedly suspected in an earlier crime, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$10,000 in cash stolen from unlocked car in Michigan, police say
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Nearly $10,000 of cash was stolen from an unlocked car earlier this year. The cash was stolen from vehicle parked in the 7000 block of 6 Mile Road, near I Drive South in Calhoun County’s Newton Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release sent Oct. 10.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WWMT
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer passes away
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has announced that one of its officers has died. On Sunday morning, KDPS issued the following statement:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
Charlotte Police will no longer be first on the scene for Eaton Township
The Charlotte Police department will no longer be the first to respond to calls and it's due to several changes at the county and local level.
WWMT
Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
WWMT
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
Man hit, killed near CenterPoint Mall
A man was hit and killed in a Friday evening crash near CenterPoint Mall.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
Comments / 0