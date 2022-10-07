Read full article on original website
Related
LA County labor chief Ron Herrera resigns post
One day after the release of a recorded conversation in which she made a series of racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez stepped down Monday as president of the Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who took part in the meeting, resigned his post, according to a published report.
Crime Researchers Say Political Candidates Are Ignoring Evidence As The Midterm Campaigns Heat Up
“Tough on crime” rhetoric may be effective for political campaigns, but researchers and experts told BuzzFeed News it doesn’t match up with reality.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says voters are 'done' with failed leadership and 'ready for a change'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan about what issues Oregonians support ahead of the midterm elections.
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in public education classrooms, libraries, sports fields, even building plans. Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their communities, school board elections started to heat up last year as parents aired frustrations with pandemic policies. As those issues fade, right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise to scale back teachings on race and sexuality, remove offending books from libraries and nix plans for gender-neutral bathrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voting Rights Advocate Explains How Voter Suppression Tactics Hurt Democracy, Skew Elections
As lawmakers around the country pass complicated measures that make it harder to cast a vote, one voting rights expert tells PEOPLE they will do more harm than good in ensuring fair elections. Bob Brandon is the president and CEO of the Fair Elections Center, a national nonpartisan voting rights...
Washington Examiner
American goodness is under assault
“Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power,” Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in the nineteenth century. “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
Resignations required: There are no excuses that can erase Nury Martinez & Co’s vile & racist remarks
Today, the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board—along with just about anyone with any sense—has called for the resignation of LA City Council President Nury Martinez, along with those of Council Members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. Cedillo’s term ends in December anyway, because the voters in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics
I’ll never forget the laughter about my candidacy when I first ran for office in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters would not vote for me because I am Black, and Black people would not vote for me because I am a Republican. “Good luck,” they would chuckle.
Comments / 0