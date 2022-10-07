ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

HeySoCal

LA County labor chief Ron Herrera resigns post

One day after the release of a recorded conversation in which she made a series of racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez stepped down Monday as president of the Los Angeles City Council and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who took part in the meeting, resigned his post, according to a published report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in public education classrooms, libraries, sports fields, even building plans. Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their communities, school board elections started to heat up last year as parents aired frustrations with pandemic policies. As those issues fade, right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise to scale back teachings on race and sexuality, remove offending books from libraries and nix plans for gender-neutral bathrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

American goodness is under assault

“Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power,” Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in the nineteenth century. “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
RELIGION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics

I’ll never forget the laughter about my candidacy when I first ran for office in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters would not vote for me because I am Black, and Black people would not vote for me because I am a Republican. “Good luck,” they would chuckle.
SOCIETY

